BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team led from start to finish in an 81-44 triumph Saturday over visiting South Dakota Mines. Eleven Yellowjackets scored in the lopsided victory, which pushed MSUB’s winning streak to four games.
Danielle Zahn made 6 of 8 field goals, including both of her 3-pointers, to lead the Jackets and tie her career high in scoring with 14 points. The sophomore added a game-high six assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Taryn Shelley and Cariann Kunkel chipped in a dozen points apiece, with the latter adding six rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocked shots. The Yellowjackets, who improved to 5-1, shot 49.2% from the field, made nine 3-pointers and hit all eight of their foul shots.
Freshman Aspen Giese had a strong performance off the bench, reaching a season-high nine points while adding five rebounds in 15 minutes. Skylar Patton scored all eight of her points in the final two minutes of the game, and Addison Gardner finished with nine points.
