BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team returns home this week to host Western Oregon on Thursday and Concordia (Ore.) on Saturday. Both games are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz gym.
It is the start of a four-game home stand for the Yellowjackets. MSUB is currently in the sixth and final playoff position in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference standings, tied with Seattle Pacific, at 5-7. Western Oregon and Concordia are tied for last place.
Taryn Shelley continues to lead MSU Billings in scoring at 12.7 points per game. Shelley has started 20 of 21 games, and averages 7.9 rebounds. She also ranks fourth in the conference with 24 blocked shots.
Hannah Collins returned to the starting lineup last week after an injury. She averages double figures at 11.6 points per game. Collins also is second on the team with 42 assists.
The Yellowjackets lost twice on the road last week, 72-64 at Saint Martin's and 71-62 at Central Washington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.