BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball program is hosting "Pink Night" on Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The Jackets are teaming with the St. Vincent Healthcare Foundation Eva Project with the hopes of promoting breast cancer awareness. MSUB will host No. 8 Alaska Anchorage in a GNAC women's basketball game with tip-off at 7:30 p.m.
All St. Vincent Healthcare associates, including family, and anyone wearing pink for the cause will receive free admission to the contest.
The Yellowjackets (12-11, 7-7) defeated Western Oregon 87-75 and Concordia (Ore.) 74-50 last week in home games.
MSUB has six remaining games, including four at home, this season. The Jackets will also host Alaska at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Alaska Anchorage is 23-2 overall and 13-1 in the league and has won five straight games. The Seawolves defeated MSUB 80-33 on Jan. 18 in Anchorage. It was the second lowest point total in school history for MSUB.
Alaska is 7-16 and 2-12 in the league. The Yellowjackets beat the Nanooks 70-68 on Jan. 16 in Fairbanks as Taylor Cunningham drained the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds to play. Sophomore Taryn Shelly powered the Yellowjackets with a 27-point, seven-rebound performance.
The Yellowjackets look forward to the "Pink Night" match every year.
“It’s a great annual event that we have done for a number of years,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a school press release. “We have a great partnership with St. Vincent Healthcare to promote breast cancer awareness in our community.
“It has been something that our team looks forward to each year. It creates a chance for our players to meet the survivors in the week leading up to the game as well. Hearing their stories makes a real impact and I am always energized by the strength and courage they possess.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.