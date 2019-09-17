RICHMOND, British Columbia, Canada — The Montana State Billings women's golf team placed ninth at the Simon Fraser True North Classic on Tuesday.
It was the first NCAA golf tournament held in Canada.
The Yellowjackets (325-341) finished with a two-day total of 666.
Host SFU, led by medalist Jaya Rampuri (72-72-144), won with a 595. SFU had three players among the top eight.
Avery Gill had rounds of 79 and 93 for a 162 to pace MSUB. Gill finished 25th overall.
She was followed by Tierney Messmer (35th, 82-86-168), Kinsey Irvin (42nd, 82-88-170), Sydney Rochford (56th, 94-88-182) and Jalen Wagner (57th, 104-97-201).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.