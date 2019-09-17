RICHMOND, British Columbia, Canada — The Montana State Billings women's golf team placed ninth at the Simon Fraser True North Classic on Tuesday.

It was the first NCAA golf tournament held in Canada.

The Yellowjackets (325-341) finished with a two-day total of 666.

Host SFU, led by medalist Jaya Rampuri (72-72-144), won with a 595. SFU had three players among the top eight.

Avery Gill had rounds of 79 and 93 for a 162 to pace MSUB. Gill finished 25th overall.

She was followed by Tierney Messmer (35th, 82-86-168), Kinsey Irvin (42nd, 82-88-170), Sydney Rochford (56th, 94-88-182) and Jalen Wagner (57th, 104-97-201).

