PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the GNAC Preseason Coaches poll.
The Yellowjackets finished 12-14 overall last season and 8-12 in the league.
With five first-place votes, Central Washington (18-12, 12-8) emerged as the top pick by the coaches. Western Washington (17-13, 11-9) and Alaska Anchorage (30-3, 19-1) each received three first-place votes. Only five points separated the top three teams.
MSUB lost only one starter from last season. The top returnee is junior guard Hannah Collins, a second-team all-GNAC selection who averaged 14.8 points per game. Also returning are Taylor Cunningham (11.4 ppg) and Taryn Shelley, who averaged 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.
The Yellowjackets have their Alumni Game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
MSUB officially opens the season Nov. 1 at CCA Tip-Off Classic in Orange, California. The Yellowjackets will open with the University of Mary, followed by games against Cal Poly Pomona and Drury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.