Carroll College at MSUB Women's B-Ball

Hannah Collins of Montana State Billings was a second-team all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection for women's basketball last season.

 Gazette file photo

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team has been picked to finish seventh in the GNAC Preseason Coaches poll.

The Yellowjackets finished 12-14 overall last season and 8-12 in the league.

With five first-place votes, Central Washington (18-12, 12-8) emerged as the top pick by the coaches. Western Washington (17-13, 11-9) and Alaska Anchorage (30-3, 19-1) each received three first-place votes. Only five points separated the top three teams.

MSUB lost only one starter from last season. The top returnee is junior guard Hannah Collins, a second-team all-GNAC selection who averaged 14.8 points per game. Also returning are Taylor Cunningham (11.4 ppg) and Taryn Shelley, who averaged 11.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a game.

The Yellowjackets have their Alumni Game on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

MSUB officially opens the season Nov. 1 at CCA Tip-Off Classic in Orange, California. The Yellowjackets will open with the University of Mary, followed by games against Cal Poly Pomona and Drury.

