MINOT, N.D. — Lexie Bloyder and Haylee Gunter scored goals in the second half to give Montana State Billings a 2-0 win over Minot State on Tuesday afternoon in women's soccer.

It was the first win of the season for the Yellowjackets (1-2-2). MSUB opens Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Sept. 26 when it hosts Western Oregon.

Bloyder scored an unassisted goal at 48:00, her first goal of the season and only shot of the game. Haylee Gunter added an insurance goal at 77:25 off an assist from Alexa Iacolucci.

MSUB goal keeper Erinn Harder had five saves.

The Yellowjackets out-shot Minot State (0-3) 15-8 and 10-5 for shots on goal. MSUB used 22 different players in the match.

