LACEY, Wash. — The women's soccer team at Montana State Billings closed out its season Saturday afternoon with a 5-1 victory over Saint Martin's in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference outing.

The Yellowjackets (6-9-2, 5-7-0) received goals from Courteney Shovlin, Haylee Gunter, Erin Reynolds, Amanda Hemmen and Alexa Iacolucci. Iacolucci also had two assists.

MSUB led 3-1 at halftime.

Goalies Erinn Harder and Abby Hamilton made three saves for MSUB.

