BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's soccer team won its third straight match, defeating Concordia 2-1 at Yellowjacket Field on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellowjackets (2-2-2, 2-0) used a pair of second-half goals to post the win.

Concordia is the defending Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion.

After spotting the Cavaliers a 1-0 lead in the first half, Alexa Iacolucci evened the score on a penalty kick at 58:59.

Kiley Sandow scored the game winner at 70:38 with a header to the top left of the net off a corner kick from Iacolucci.

Goal keeper Erinn Harder had three saves for MSUB, which outshot Concordia 10-7.

