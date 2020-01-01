BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s basketball team tips off its home schedule for 2020 Thursday against Central Washington.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium. MSUB is 5-0 at home this season.

Guard Hannah Collins continues to lead the Yellowjackets (6-5, 1-1) with 14 points per game. Taryn Shelley contributes on both ends of the floor with 11.7 points and 7.8 rebounds, and she leads the team in blocks with 17.

Central Washington (7-4, 2-1) is led by senior forward Kaelie Flores, who averages 14 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

On Saturday, the Yellowjackets will host the GNAC’s top team in Northwest Nazarene. The Nighthawks, the defending conference champion, began the weekend on a six-game winning streak and sit atop the GNAC with a 3-0 record, 8-3 overall.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Alterowitz.

