BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team will begin a four-game homestand Saturday against Great Northwest Athletic Conference rival Seattle Pacific. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The Yellowjackets (10-8, 4-2 GNAC) have won four of their past five games. Seattle Pacific has won seven of the last 10 games in the series but MSUB has won three of the last five.

After Saturday, the Yellowjackets will host No. 8 Alaska Anchorage on Thursday, then welcome Alaska for consecutive games on Saturday and Sunday.

"It is very rare to play four in a row at your place this time of the year," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. "It is important to continue to improve and be fundamentally sound. Our depth continues to be a strength and it will be critical with four games over eight days. I am excited to see if we can continue our momentum."

After suffering a 66-57 loss to Western Oregon last Friday, the Jackets rebounded with a 55-31 win over Saint Martin’s before a landmark 72-48 road upset of No. 9 Alaska Anchorage on Monday.

It was the team's first win in Anchorage since 2003. Hamilton's Cariann Kunkel paced MSUB with 24 points and seven rebounds. Scobey's Kortney Nelson added 15 points and nine boards.

MSUB's men are sidelined this week. Games at Simon Fraser on Thursday and at Western Washington on Saturday were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Yellowjackets (7-8, 3-2 GNAC) are next scheduled to play on Jan. 27 when they host Alaska Anchorage at 7:30 p.m.

