ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings fell behind by 23 points in the first quarter against GNAC power Alaska Anchorage and never recovered in an 80-33 road loss late Saturday.
The first-place Seawolves won for the 13th straight game, improving their overall record to 19-1 and their conference mark to 9-0. MSU Billings dipped to 9-8 and 4-4.
Lauren Johnson's 16 points led Anchorage, which held the Yellowjackets scoreless in the third quarter. The Seawolves shot 50% from the floor (29 of 58) and hit 11 of 22 3-point attempts.
MSU Billings made just 23% of its field goals (12 of 53).
The Yellowjackets split their road trip through Alaska. On Thursday, Taylor Cunningham's 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds remaining produced a 70-68 victory at Fairbanks.
