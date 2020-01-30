NAMPA, Idaho — A late scoring run helped propel the Northwest Nazarene women to an 80-72 victory over Montana State Billings in GNAC basketball Thursday night.

Consecutive baskets by Marina Valles put the Nighthawks ahead 75-70 with 1:32 remaining. Two Valles free throws with 1:01 left capped a 7-0 run, and Northwest Nazarene was able to ice the game.

Valles scored a game-high 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting. She also had seven assists. Avery Albrecht added 14 points for the Nighthawks.

Taryn Shelley had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Yellowjackets (10-10, 5-6 GNAC), who have lost three of their last four games. Jeanann Lemelin scored 14 points for MSUB. Taylor Cunningham grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Yellowjackets visit Central Washington on Saturday.

“We lost a tough one tonight,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release. “I was proud of how we competed, but I also felt we let an opportunity to upset an elite team on the road slip away. We gave a determined effort, though our program is not interested in moral victories.

“We need to regroup quickly and get ready to play a very talented Central Washington team Saturday.”

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments