GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team tied for 15th place at the RJGA Shootout on Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets finished with a two-round total of 662. Led by medalist Jamie Jacob (140), Cal State San Marcos won the team title with 593.
Avery Gill was 81-81-162 to tie for 57th for the Yellowjackets. She was followed by Sydney Rochford (t68, 165), Tierney Messmer (t70, 167), Kinsey Irvin (t74, 168) and Renae Heisler (t83, 175).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.