Montana State Billings Yellowjackets

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Montana State Billings women's golf team tied for 15th place at the RJGA Shootout on Tuesday.

The Yellowjackets finished with a two-round total of 662. Led by medalist Jamie Jacob (140), Cal State San Marcos won the team title with 593.

Avery Gill was 81-81-162 to tie for 57th for the Yellowjackets. She was followed by Sydney Rochford (t68, 165), Tierney Messmer (t70, 167), Kinsey Irvin (t74, 168) and Renae Heisler (t83, 175).

