ABERDEEN, S.D. — Peyton Boom supplied a 21-point, 13-rebound double-double on Saturday afternoon as Minnesota State Moorhead led from start to finish in a 69-60 victory over Montana State Billings at the Dacotah Bank Classic women's basketball tournament.

It was the first win of the season for Moorhead (1-4), while the Yellowjackets fell to 5-4 overall with the setback.

Cariann Kunkel led MSUB with 19 points, shooting 9 of 11 from the foul line. Teammate Dyauni Boyce supplied seven points and seven rebounds.

The Yellowjackets shot just 34%, including 4 of 21 (19%) from 3-point range.

MSUB will open Great Northwest Athletic Conference play at home next week with games against Northwest Nazarene Thursday and Central Washington Saturday.

Tags

Load comments