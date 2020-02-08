BILLINGS — Montana State Billings scored 48 points in the second half to turn a close game in to a 74-50 runaway victory Saturday over Concordia (Ore.) at Alterowitz Gym.
Taryn Shelley and Hannah Collins each scored 13 points for the Yellowjackets, who led by just four at halftime. Jeanann Lemelin, Taylor Cunningham and TyLee Manuel added 12 points apiece for MSUB (12-11, 7-7 GNAC).
Shayla Montague scored 10 for the Jackets. MSUB made 13 3-point shots, four each by Lemelin and Cunningham.
Shelley, a sophomore transfer from Division I Washington State, had a game-high 14 rebounds to finish with a double double.
Dorcas Wu had 17 points to pace Concordia and lead all scorers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.