LEWISTON, Idaho — Montana State Billings fell into a 14-point hole and couldn't come all the way back in a 67-61 women's basketball loss at Lewis-Clark State on Friday.

Abbie Johnson scored a game-high 26 points and Columbia Falls product Kiara Burlage added 18 to lead the Warriors. Johnson had eight rebounds while Burlage pulled down seven.

The teams, who split two games in Billings in January, will play again Saturday afternoon.

MSUB (2-2) fought back to tie the game 55-55 in the fourth quarter but was outscored 12-6 down the stretch.

Cariann Kunkel and Addison Gardner each scored 14 points to lead the Yellowjackets. Skylar Patton added 13 points and five assists. Taryn Shelley had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

