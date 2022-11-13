HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday.
The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday.
MSUB is now 3-0 to start the season after posting a 2-1 mark in exhibition play.
Aspen Giese and Kortney Nelson each scored 12 points for MSUB and Skylar Patton added 11. Dyauni Boyce contributed 11 rebounds and six points for the winners.
“I’m real proud of our team to go 3-0 on three consecutive days,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said in a school press release. “I am really proud of how hard they played. We were running out of gas today, but they just dug deep and found a way to get it done. I think that is due to our great team culture, good leadership, and excellent depth.”
MSUB will next play Minot State University at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Saturday at 2 p.m.
