BILLINGS — Assistant women’s basketball coach Alisha Breen has been promoted to associate head coach, Montana State Billings head coach Kevin Woodin announced on Thursday.
The all-time scoring leader both at MSUB and of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, Breen joined the Yellowjacket coaching staff at the outset of the 2018-19 season upon completing one of the greatest careers in school and conference history. Breen led the Yellowjackets to the 2018 NCAA D2 West Region Championship title and the second trip to the NCAA Elite Eight in program history.
In her second season coaching in 2019-20, Breen assisted in the team’s qualification for the GNAC Championships after finishing in sixth place during the regular season. The Yellowjackets posted a positive 5-3 record during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, which did not include a conference schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching with Alisha the past three years and her expertise and improvements from year to year has positively impacted our program,” Woodin, who begins his 18th season in charge of the program, was quoted as saying in a school press release. “Alisha is a talented coach who understands and enjoys the many required tasks of being a college basketball coach. She combines a great work ethic with an incredible passion to learn. I have recently increased Alisha’s role in recruiting and game management and I will continue to rely on her for ways to make our program better. I have great trust and confidence in Alisha and I look forward to working with her in her new role.”
The Choteau native broke more than 20 records during her senior season, and was also named a CoSIDA Academic All-American and the GNAC co-Female Scholar Athlete of the Year. She also led the NCAA in minutes played (1,337) and free throws with a GNAC-record 226. At the end of her career, Breen was the only player in MSUB history to be in the top-10 in scoring (first), rebounds (third), assists (ninth), steals (10th), and blocks (fifth).
