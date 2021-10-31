BILLINGS — A trip to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Championships for the first time since the spring of 2020 is a goal of the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team, which begins the season at home on Monday.
The Yellowjackets are set to play a 32-game schedule, including 18 conference contests as league play returns for the first time since the 2019-20 season. “It is very exciting to get back into action and play in front of fans with a full squad again,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin, who enters his 18th season in charge of the program. “We have an experienced group with 10 players coming back, and I feel that the depth of our team is as good as it has been in many years. That is something that gives me a lot of confidence at this early point in the season.”
The Jackets went 5-3 during the modified 2020-21 schedule, which was condensed to Jan. 29-March 6 last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic. MSUB opens the year hosting Montana Tech on Monday with a special noon start in the program’s annual Elementary School Game. Local grade school students will attend Monday’s season-opener as a field trip. MSUB picked up a 59-50 exhibition win over Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 27, in its first contest against outside competition since last March.
No conference schedule was played last year, although the Jackets split a four-game, home-and-home series with league opponent Northwest Nazarene University. MSUB was picked to finish seventh in the GNAC preseason coaches poll released earlier this month. The top-six teams at the end of the 2021-22 regular season will earn spots in the GNAC Championships, which run March 3-5 at Saint Martin’s University in Lacey, Washington. “From the preseason poll, it looks like some of the common teams are picked at or near the top, but I really feel that we have the potential to be in the mix this year for the GNAC Championship,” said Woodin. “The formula is the same as always — you need to win consistently at home and have some important, breakthrough wins on the road. It would not surprise me if one or two games separate four or five teams at the end. I expect it to be a close, competitive race not only for the first-place team, but also for spots one-through-six.”
In the team’s most recent full season on the court, MSUB finished in sixth place in the 2019-20 GNAC standings and lost in the opening round of the GNAC Championships.
NOTES: The Yellowjackets will host the D2CCA Tipoff Classic at the Trailhead Friday through Sunday. ... The MSUB men's basketball team will host Yellowstone Christian at 7 p.m. Monday. It will be an exhibition for the Jacket men, who played their alumni game on Oct. 22.
