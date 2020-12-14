BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the signings of four new recruits for its women's golf program on Monday, including Meilyn Armstrong of Billings Skyview.
Armstrong played four years at Skyview, was a co-captain for the Falcons and a two-time academic all-state selection. Her personal best single-round score is 73.
She also has years of experience playing on MSUB's home course at Lake Hills.
"Meilyn has improved more in the last few years than any player I have ever seen," MSUB coach Jeff Allen said in a press release. "Her keys to success have been very simple: hard work. She has dedicated herself to the game and that improvement has shown drastically."
Allen also signed three all-state players from Wyoming — Adessa Lundberg of Lovell, Karissa Tranas of Gillette and Sierra Brubaker of Riverton.
Tranas helped lead Thunder Basin High School to back-to-back 4A state championships. Lundberg plays a big part in Lovell capturing its first 3A state title in school history in 2020.
Brubaker's Riverton team won the 3A state championship in 2019.
