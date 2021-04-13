RAPID CITY, S.D. — Three players finishing in the top five at the Hardrocker Invitational hosted by South Dakota School of Mines, which was enough to give the Montana State Billings women’s golf team the title on Tuesday at Arrowhead Country Club.
The MSUB men's team also won the team title at the event, led by Kevin Kolb's first-place showing.
The Yellowjackets' Avery Gill tied for first on the women's side, though she lost a playoff hole to Rianna Garland of South Dakota Mines. Tierney Messmer took third place and Kinsey Irvin tied for fourth as the Yellowjackets ran away by 19 strokes.
MSUB managed to shoot a team score of 349 on Tuesday and finished the event with a two-round total of 681 (332-349). Gill finished the event with a two-round total of 163, following Monday’s 80 with an 83.
Messmer, who led the event after shooting a 78 on Monday, settled for a 90 on Tuesday and wound up with a two-round score of 168. Irvin played consistently throughout the event, following Monday’s 85 with an 86 on Tuesday for a two-round score of 171.
Kolb shot back-to-back rounds of 74 to win the men's event with a two-round total of 148, holding off teammate Garrett Woodin by two strokes. MSUB swept the top-three individual spots and had six players in the top-10 among the field of 47 players.
Woodin matched Kolb’s consistency, shooting a pair of 75s for a two-round score of 150 to take second place. Riley Lawrence finished one stroke behind Woodin, taking third place with a two-round total of 151 (75-76).
As a team, MSUB shot a two-day total of 607 (304-303).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.