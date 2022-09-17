ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Led by Clare Keenan in goal Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium, visiting Montana State University Billings claimed its first win of the year with a 2-0 triumph over host Central Washington University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action.
Keenan, who was stellar through the full 90 minutes on Saturday, saved her best for last as she continually denied the Wildcats during their late push in the final 20 minutes of play.
Jackie Sharpe scored her second goal of the year and Jillian Hust netted her first in an MSUB uniform — both of which came in the span of 60 seconds in the opening five minutes of the second half.
MSUB is now 1-4-2 overall.
