LACEY, Wash. — Saint Martin's scored twice in the opening 17 minutes amid a downpour Thursday on the way to a 2-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer victory over Montana State Billings.
Maddie Wolff and Rebecca Garrison scored goals for the Saints (3-4, 2-1 GNAC). Liberty Palmer had the only shot on goal for the Yellowjackets (4-3-1, 2-1). Palmer entered Thursday as as the GNAC’s leader in shots on goal.
Saint Martin's totaled eight shots on goal. MSUB goalkeeper Clare Keenan made six saves.
The Jackets next play at Western Oregon on Saturday at noon Mountain time.
