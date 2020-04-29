BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s soccer team added two Swedish recruits to its roster, coach Stephen Cavallo announced.
The signings of Clara Lindberg and Vandela Andersson bring the Yellowjackets’ 2020 recruiting class total to 17.
Andersson is a 5-foot-7 defender out of Vasaskolan High School in Gaevle, Sweden. Lindberg is a 5-8 midfielder from Nolaskolan High School in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden. Both are incoming freshmen for the upcoming academic year.
They join fellow Swede Emelie Moberg, a forward from Karlstad, who previously signed with MSUB.
"We are excited to conclude our 2020 recruiting class with the signing of two more Swedish International students,” Cavallo said in a press release. “Clara and Vendela are very strong players that will have the ability to make a big impact on the field.”
