BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women’s soccer team announced its 2021 spring schedule on Tuesday. The 14-game slate will make up for the fall 2020 season that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yellowjackets will begin the season with games at crosstown foe Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 11 (2 p.m.) and Feb. 18 (7 p.m.). MSUB will then travel to Minot, North Dakota, to play Mary and Minot State consecutively on Feb. 27-28. Those matches are followed by a trip to Missoula to face Division I Montana on March 6.
The Jackets’ first home games are scheduled for March 13-14 against Black Hills State at 12:30 p.m. both days. Those are followed by four straight road games against the College of Idaho, Northwest Nazarene, Laramie County Community College and Casper College.
MSUB will be home for contests against Minot State on April 3 (Senior Day), NW Nazarene on April 8 and Carroll to close the season on April 11.
Per the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s current mandate, no fans are allowed at MSUB home soccer games during the spring of 2021. Live video will be available for all home matches through the MSUB Sports YouTube channel, and live statistics will be available at www.msubsports.com.
