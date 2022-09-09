SPEARFISH, S.D. — Jackie Sharpe scored in the 82nd minute Friday afternoon as visiting Montana State Billings battled Black Hills State to a 1-1 draw in women's soccer.

It was Sharpe's first collegiate goal for MSUB (0-3-2). 

The goal put the Yellowjackets ahead 1-0, but Black Hills State tied the match less than a minute later on a goal by Sophie Brassard.

MSUB will open GNAC play next week with a home match on Thursday afternoon against No. 17 Seattle Pacific University.

Tags

Load comments