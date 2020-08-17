BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced the addition of six Montanans to its women's track and field roster on Monday, bringing the total number of new recruits for the 2020-21 season to 15.
Coach Jon Woehl's latest recruits include Journey Erickson of Hardin, Ryleah Floyd of Livingston, Aaliyah Green of Billings, Abigail Schmidt of Ballantine, Grace Jones of Helena and Emmah Baughman of Alberton.
"With the momentum our team built through our last indoor track and field season and the great energy our incoming class is bringing, I am looking forward to getting to watch our team compete this school year," Woehl said in a press release. "It will be fun to be a part of the process of seeing our team come together and compete at a high level."
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the suspension of all track and field competition until at least Dec. 1.
Hardin's Erickson, a distance runner, also signed this past December to join MSUB's triathlon program. Jones, who competes in the throwing events, originally signed with the University of Providence.
Baughman is a sprinter, while Floyd is expected to take part in the hurdles, jumps and relays.
Green, from Billings Senior, will also compete in the jumps. Schmidt, from Custer, is a candidate for the jumps and javelin.
