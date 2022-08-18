BILLINGS — Visiting Montana State University swept all four sets of an exhibition volleyball match against Montana State Billings Thursday night at Alterowitz Gym.

The Bobcats, playing in Billings for the first time since 1993, won 25-14, 25-17, 15-9, 25-20.

MSU was led by Kira Thomsen, who had 14 kills in the first three sets. Teammate Lauren Lindseth added 20 digs and two aces in the first three sets.

MSUB's Caty Havekost was credited with six kills in the first three sets. Teammate Olivia Schwartz was close behind with five.

Hannah Hashbarger notched 14 assists for the Yellowjackets, while Christine Funk supplied nine digs.

MSUB's regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 26 with a match against Minnesota State Moorhead on the first day of the Yellowjacket Invitational.

