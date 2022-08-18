BILLINGS — Visiting Montana State University swept all four sets of an exhibition volleyball match against Montana State Billings Thursday night at Alterowitz Gym.
The Bobcats, playing in Billings for the first time since 1993, won 25-14, 25-17, 15-9, 25-20.
MSU was led by Kira Thomsen, who had 14 kills in the first three sets. Teammate Lauren Lindseth added 20 digs and two aces in the first three sets.
MSUB's Caty Havekost was credited with six kills in the first three sets. Teammate Olivia Schwartz was close behind with five.
Hannah Hashbarger notched 14 assists for the Yellowjackets, while Christine Funk supplied nine digs.
MSUB's regular season will begin Friday, Aug. 26 with a match against Minnesota State Moorhead on the first day of the Yellowjacket Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.