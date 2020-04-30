BILLINGS — Former Big Timber standout Brent Finn, who most recently was on the roster at Montana State, has signed to join the men's basketball program at MSU Billings, coach Mick Durham announced.
Finn, a 6-foot-1 guard, is among two new additions for the Yellowjackets, joining 6-1 guard Eric Norton, a transfer from Foothill College in California.
Finn began his collegiate career at Dawson Community College in Glendive, where as a sophomore he averaged 18.1 points per game and shot over 40% from the field. He helped the Buccaneers advance to the Region XIII championship game.
Finn then transferred to Division II Texas A&M International, where he averaged 14.1 points per game. Finn moved on to Montana State before last season but didn't play. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Norton averaged 16.2 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field last season at Foothill. He was named first team All-North Coast Conference.
