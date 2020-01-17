MSUB elementary game

Hundreds of Billings elementary school students cheered on the Montana State Billings women's basketball team as they played Corban University in November at Alterowitz Gymnasium.  

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

INDIANAPOLIS — Montana State University Billings athletics has been named a finalist for the NCAA Division II Award of Excellence.

The accolade recognizes initiatives in the past year that exemplify Division II philosophy, community engagement, and student-athlete leadership. The Yellowjackets submitted a bid for the award after hosting "Pack the House Elementary Day" at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Nov. 18.

The MSUB women’s basketball team partnered with three local elementary schools and put on the event for the first time this fall. MSUB student-athletes visited the elementary schools and more than 500 fourth- and fifth-grade students attended the game against Corban University. MSUB players greeted the young fans, many of whom made signs, after the game to thank them for their support. Throughout the game, the Jackets featured various activities, contests, and music to encourage participation among the eager young fans.

Division II honors its members each year for conducting events that promote student-athletes giving back and serving as leaders within the their communities or on their campus. A committee of athletics administrators determined this year’s finalists, and the national Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will select the winner, which will be announced at the Division II business session Jan. 25 at the NCAA Convention in Anaheim, California.

