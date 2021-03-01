PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State University Billings junior baseball player Will Riley was honored as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball player of the week on Monday.
Hitting out of the leadoff spot in MSUB’s four games in Grand Junction, Colorado, Riley went 9 for 18 and reached base at a clip of .571.
Riley was the catalyst for a Yellowjacket lineup that averaged nine runs per game during its opening weekend, and he provided a spark of power with a 1.056 slugging percentage. Riley had five extra-base hits in the four games — a pair of home runs, two doubles and a triple. He also led the team with seven RBIs, while scoring five times.
Defensively, Riley was nearly flawless with just one error in his 11 total chances, while splitting time in the outfield and at third base.
MSUB (0-4) is scheduled to play a four-game series at UC Colorado Springs Thursday through Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.