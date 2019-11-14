BILLINGS —  The Montana State University men's basketball program signed Grant Tully, a 6-foot-6 multi-sport athlete, from Edina, Minnesota. 

Said Tully in a school press release:" I chose the MSUB because of the basketball program, the coaching staff, the players and the potential the team has in the next four years."

"He is a very driven and determined individual and we are excited to add a young forward to our program next season," said coach Mick Durham in a press release.

The Yellowjackets are coming off their first winning season in six years under Durham.

