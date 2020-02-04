LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings softball team dropped its final two games competing in the 11th Annual Desert Stinger Tournament here Sunday afternoon.
In the first game, Sonoma State University jumped out to an early lead, scoring all nine runs by the end of the second inning to defeat the Yellowjackets (3-3), 9-2. Nevada native Peyton Reynolds batted 2 for 3, with one RBI, and one run.
In the Jackets' second game of the day No. 6 UC San Diego took command early, hitting four singles and one double for a four-run lead through three innings. UCSD stifled a late Yellowjacket rally to beat MSUB 8-5.
