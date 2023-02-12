SPOKANE, Wash. — A personal best in the mile for Ase Ackerman led the Montana State University Billings track and field teams at the Whitworth Invitational over the weekend here.
Ackerman cruised to a time of 4:10.95 to win among a field of 47 runners. The senior topped his previous best of 4:14.95 minutes by four full seconds, and inched closer to Robert Peterson’s school record of 4:07.63 minutes.
The meet was also highlighted by a victory from the men’s distance medley relay team, which ran the fourth-best time in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference this season at 10:11.95 minutes. The squad of Logan Straus, Ben Ralston, Carson Jessop, and Ackerman finished just over five seconds off the school record of 10:06.41, and topped a field of nine teams in the event.
Ralston hit a personal best for the second straight week in the 60 meters, cruising to a time of 7.01 seconds to finish second among a field of 85 competitors.
Grace Jones finished fourth in the weight throw among a field of 34 competitors, hitting a personal-best toss of 48-2.5.
Kailee Stoppel led the Jackets in the 800 meters, finishing in fifth place with a time of 2:18.20.
Kendall Lynn hit a mark of 36-4 in the triple jump to finish fourth among a field of 21 competitors.
The Yellowjackets are next in action at the GNAC Championships, which are scheduled for Feb. 20-21 in Spokane.
