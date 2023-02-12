SPOKANE, Wash. — A personal best in the mile for Ase Ackerman led the Montana State University Billings track and field teams at the Whitworth Invitational over the weekend here.

Ackerman cruised to a time of 4:10.95 to win among a field of 47 runners. The senior topped his previous best of 4:14.95 minutes by four full seconds, and inched closer to Robert Peterson’s school record of 4:07.63 minutes.

Tags

Load comments