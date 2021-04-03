ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A 12-run ninth inning highlighted the Montana State Billings baseball team's doubleheader split with host Central Washington on Saturday.
The Yellowjackets won the first game 17-5 and lost the second 10-9, bringing their record to 5-19 overall and 5-11 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play.
MSUB's 12-run top of the ninth in game one came after both teams failed to score for four straight innings. The Yellowjackets took a 2-0 lead in the second, gave up five runs in the third and scored three in the fourth. They sent 17 hitters to the plate in the ninth, which Carson Green led off with a home run.
MSUB's Tanner Cantwell finished 4 for 5 with a double, a walk and three RBIs, Andrew Schleusner went 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored and Hayden Foltz went 2 for 4 with a double. Cort Dietrich, who was credited with the win, pitched four scoreless relief innings with two hits, a walk and three strikeouts.
In game two, CWU led 5-2 after one inning and 9-3 through three. MSUB scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and seventh to make it close.
Green went 3 for 5 with a two-run homer and four RBIs, Schleusner hit a pinch-hit two-run shot and Tanner Parker went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two runs.
