BILLINGS — Past the slog of its annual early-season road trip as it waits for Montana's harsh weather to cooperate, the Montana State Billings baseball team made its 2023 home debut count Friday.
Welcoming Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's to Pirtz Field on Friday for the first of two doubleheaders (with the latter one scheduled for Saturday), the Yellowjackets secured consecutive wins with two double-digit scoring outbursts, beating the Saints 16-8 first, then 10-5.
The Jackets (9-11 overall) have nearly two full months of season left to work out lingering kinks, but those in charge of leading the team's direction are liking the progress that they're seeing.
"It's hard being on the road for six weeks," MSUB coach Derek Waddoups said. "We challenge them with the schedule that we set up in the preseason on purpose to get us ready for the long-term.
"I really like how we're developing starting to define some roles on the mound, we're starting to pitch it really well. And offensively, we're starting to come to life."
Naughton makes commitment to MSUB count — on his second try at it
Daniel Naughton thought he had found a college landing spot in MSUB when he was evaluating his options out of high school several years ago.
Until the allure of high-level Division I ball reeled him in, that is.
The right-handed pitcher from Oregon was briefly committed to play for the Jackets in prep ball, but a scholarship offer from D-I program Gonzaga eventually came around, convincing him to change course.
Naughton spent four years with the Bulldogs, finishing with a 6.04 career ERA with 43 strikeouts in 53⅔ innings as the Zags made two NCAA Tournament appearances in his time in Spokane. But when he looked elsewhere for his final season of eligibility in 2023, he remembered the D-II program that made that initial good impression on him.
The connection between player and program was rekindled when Naughton entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season, and here he is in Billings now, sticking around for real this time.
"I entered the portal, and then MSUB gave me a great offer and I decided to come here," Naughton said. "I feel like this is a good place, a place that I belong. I've loved it ever since I've been here."
His stint at Gonzaga — one that saw him on the mound against powerhouse programs like Oregon State, TCU and Arkansas — makes him a battle-tested piece of the Jackets rotation with that experience helping him nab a starting role, including in MSUB's first game against the Saints on Saturday.
Naughton was tagged for seven earned runs on four hits, with some control issues (three walks, four hit batters) spoiling his outing a bit. His offense had his back, though, scoring nine runs combined in the third through fifth innings and sealing the game with a four-run eighth to improve him to 2-2 on the year.
"Dan's an awesome dude," Waddoups said. "Obviously, I like him on the mound, I like what he can do from a pitching standpoint. But what he brings from a maturity standpoint to our pitching staff ... it has really been the difference maker. He's just a good person, a good leader and a great teammate."
Winter's added maturity gives promising sophomore a new edge
Even while being one of just three freshman nominees to last year's All-GNAC First Team last season, MSUB's Mitch Winter still felt as if he wasn't at the best level he could be.
Part of that was due to letting mistakes at the plate linger and letting missteps get to his head, affecting his game.
That doesn't happen anymore, he said, but with a massive 7-for-8 day at the plate Friday across the doubleheader, it's not as if Winter needed to explain with words how his shift in approach is working, anyway.
"What I've really done this year is just eliminate all my failures," Winter said. "I don't go back to an at-bat. I go up there thinking, 'New at-bat, new time. This is my time.'
"You can ask all the guys in the dugout, they'll never see me mad on the field. I flush it right away."
The sophomore from New Mexico improved his season batting average 90 points (from .220 to .310) in a single day following his stellar batting performances against the Saints. Winter went 3 for 4 in Game 1, ironically notching his only RBI in that matchup through a sacrifice groundout in the fifth inning.
His 4-for-4 outing in the second game is what especially impressed Waddoups, however, particularly considering that all three of his RBI came against Saints ace Justice Yamashita, who was named All-GNAC First Team as a sophomore in 2022 and a talent MSUB's coach called in his opinion "the best pitcher in the league last year."
"The power's always there with him," Waddoups said of Winter. "I think he's maturing in his professionalism of his at-bats. That's the thing we try to really encourage — his approach, what pitches we attack, what pitches we need to lay off, things like that. But he's doing a good job for us."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.