BILLINGS — Past the slog of its annual early-season road trip as it waits for Montana's harsh weather to cooperate, the Montana State Billings baseball team made its 2023 home debut count Friday.

Welcoming Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's to Pirtz Field on Friday for the first of two doubleheaders (with the latter one scheduled for Saturday), the Yellowjackets secured consecutive wins with two double-digit scoring outbursts, beating the Saints 16-8 first, then 10-5.

MSU Billings vs. Saint Martin's

Montana State Billings' Jackson Betancourt pitches during the Yellowjackets' game against Saint Martin's at Pirtz Field in Billings on Friday.
MSU Billings vs. Saint Martin's

Montana State Billings' Parker Bleggi bats during the Yellowjackets' game against Saint Martin's at Pirtz Field in Billings on Friday.
MSU Billings vs. Saint Martin's

Saint Martin's' Justice Yamashita pitches against Montana State Billings in a game at Pirtz Field in Billings on Friday.

