PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings baseball's Kaden Kirshenbaum was named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's Newcomer of the Year in the sport, per a news release from the league Wednesday.

Kirshenbaum, a sophomore third baseman from Federal Way, Washington, transferred into the Yellowjackets' program this past offseason from Skagit Valley College in Vernon, Washington. He started 43 of MSUB's 48 games and posted a .340 batting average, ranking second in the GNAC with nine home runs on the year.

Kirshenbaum was also one of nine MSUB players in all to be recognized by the league in its year-end awards release, with junior pitcher Trevor Cassell and outfielding pair Payton Flynn and Carson Green being named to the All-GNAC First Team.

Catcher AJ Wagenmann joined Kirshenbaum on the All-GNAC Second Team, while Hayden Foltz, Jack Nehler, Mitch Winter and Bodee Wright rounded out the Jackets' nominees as part of the Honorable Mention team.

League regular-season champion Western Oregon took home the Player (through senior shortstop Derek Maiben) and Coach of the Year (Kellen Walker) honors while sharing the Pitcher of the Year award, which was co-won by the Wolves' Dylan Chalmers and Northwest Nazarene's Ty Pohlmann. Saint Martin's second baseman Brady Bean was named the GNAC Freshman of the Year.