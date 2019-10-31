PORTLAND, Ore. — Brendan Howard and Tyler Green of the Montana State Billings men's basketball team have been selected to the GNAC preseason all-conference team.
Howard, a sophomore forward, was selected the GNAC Freshman of the Year last season after averaging 15.7 points and 5.2 rebounds a game. Howard, of Great Falls, made 53.5 percent of his shots.
Green, a senior guard from Redding, California, averaged 15.1 points and 3.6 assists a game last year. Both ranked among the top 10 in the league.
Trevor Jasinsky of Western Washington was chosen the Preseason Player of the Year by the GNAC coaches. The 6-8 senior forward was the only player in the league to rank in the top-five in both scoring and rebounding. He averaged 19.1 points and 7.1 rebounds.
