KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana State Billings men's basketball player Carrington Wiggins has been named play in the annual Reese's Division II College All-Star Game, per a news release from the school Tuesday.

Wiggins, a senior guard and this season's Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, will participate in the event (put on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches) to be played at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana — the site of the NCAA D-II Elite Eight.

