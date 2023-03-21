KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montana State Billings men's basketball player Carrington Wiggins has been named play in the annual Reese's Division II College All-Star Game, per a news release from the school Tuesday.
Wiggins, a senior guard and this season's Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year, will participate in the event (put on by the National Association of Basketball Coaches) to be played at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana — the site of the NCAA D-II Elite Eight.
Wiggins is a member of the eight-player West team, which will square off with the East squad at the venue. He finished his career with the Yellowjackets with a total of 1,011 points across two seasons after transferring over from the junior college level.
The named rosters for each team are as follows:
East: Hutton Yenor, Rollins (Fla.); Michael Zabetakis, West Georgia; Matt Leritz, Bentley (Mass.); Miguel Arnold, Augusta (Ga.); Isaiah Sanders, Fairmont State (W. Va.); Shawndale Jones, Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Miles Tention, Saint Anselm (N.H.)
West: Carlos Pepin, East Stroudsburg (Penn.); Braxton Bertolette, Montevallo (Ala.); Quinn Nelson, Southwest Baptist (Mo.); Julius Brown, West Texas A&M; Sam Masten, Northern State (S.D.); Brendan Sullivan, Colorado Mines; Carrington Wiggins, Montana State Billings; Greg Milton III, Cal State San Marcos
