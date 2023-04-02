BILLINGS — Playing hosts along with Rocky Mountain College at Lockwood High School, the Montana State University Billings track and field program participated in their final home meet of the season over the weekend.

On the men’s side, MSUB was lead by a trio of first-place finishers. Ase Ackerman and Forrest Cross each collected a pair of first-places finishes on the day. Ackerman won the 800 with a time of 1:57.03, and the 1,500 with a time of 3:59.23, three seconds faster than the next highest finisher. Cross was the top finisher in both the discus and hammer throw. Cross threw a mark of 152-9 in the discus, and set a new PR in the hammer throw with a mark of 159-2. Cross’s hammer mark remained third in school history. He also earned a second-place mark in the shot put, setting a new outdoor PR 51-6.5. Meanwhile, Ben Ralston earned a top finish in the 400, taking the win with a time of 49.90. Ralston also finished third in the 200 with a time of 22.96.

Bryant Edgerton finished third in the 5,000 (16:33.18). Logan Straus was fourth in the 1,500 (4:04.93). Favor Okere finished sixth in the high jump (5-9.75). Bryce Olson ended with a pair of top-10 finishes, claiming fourth in the triple jump with a season best of 42-2.25 and seventh in the long jump with a season best of 20-6.25. Garrett McMillen was just behind Olson in the triple jump, finishing in sixth (39-1.25). Cort Sandefur achieved a fifth-place finish in the discus (133-11), while Isaac Perkins was third in the hammer throw (155-6).

On the women’s end of things, Kendall Lynn broke a pair of program records in long jump and triple jump, previously set by herself. Lynn finished in second at the meet in the long jump (18-2.9). She followed that by winning the triple jump (38-3.25). On the track, Kailee Stoppel earned a top finish in the 800, finishing in a time of 2:19.89.

Mya Richardson was fourth in the 100, and third in the 200. Madison Thompson was fifth in the 100. Madeline Severson was fifth in the 400. Richardson, Thompson, Chantel Chase and Tatum Hull, combined to run the 400 relay for MSUB, with their mark of 49.54 tying for sixth in school history. Hull also finished fourth in the long jump. In the throwing events, Grace Jones set a new PR in shot put on her way to finishing in third (37-11.5). Jones was also fourth in the hammer throw (144-9). Ryann Moline finished third place in both javelin (132-6) and discus (127-1).

The MSUB men placed second with 109.5 points. Dickinson State was first with 136. Mary won the women's team title with 168 points. The Jackets women were third with 105.