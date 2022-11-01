PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings junior women's soccer goalkeeper Clare Keenan was named as a First Team All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection by the league Tuesday.
Keenan, a 5-foot-6 shot-stopper from Tallahassee, Florida, led the GNAC in saves with 102 and had two shutouts for the Yellowjackets, who finished their regular season Saturday with a 3-12-4 record.
Keenan earned her second all-conference honor in her MSUB career since transferring three years ago from Division I Coastal Carolina, having also been Second Team All-GNAC during the 2021 fall season.
She was joined on the team by two teammates that made the GNAC's Honorable Mention list in sophomore midfielder and Billings Skyview grad Taylor Gertsch, along with freshman defender Lauren Becraft.
Northwest Nazarene's Ashley Parton was named the GNAC Player of the Year, while Western Oregon's Hannah Rispler was selected as the GNAC Defensive Player of the Year.
