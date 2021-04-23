BILLINGS — Montana State Billings golf coach Jeff Allen announced Friday that he will step down at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.
Allen has spent the past three seasons leading both the men's and women's golf programs at MSUB. Allen plans to move to Kansas with his family, according to a school-issued press release.
Additionally, MSUB announced Friday the creation of the Jeff and Kalli Allen Golf Program Endowment. The endowment will be structured to benefit the program and all current and future golf student-athletes. Once funded, it will support MSUB golf in perpetuity and honor Jeff and Kalli's dedication to the sport.
Jeff Allen played golf for the Yellowjackets from 2006-10, while Kalli (Stanhope) Allen golfed and played basketball at MSUB from 2008-12, and is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame.
The MSUB men's golf team recently qualified for the NCAA Division II regional tournament. The event will be held May 6-8 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.
The search for the next MSUB head men's and women's golf coach will begin in the coming weeks, according to the press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.