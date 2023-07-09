The finished project (with a cost of over $50,000, per the release) features a full-turf space in a remodeled racquetball court on the first floor of the PE Building on campus. Both of the Yellowjackets' golf teams will now be able to practice year-round with a Foresight Sports system, made possible by the contributions of over 200 donors.

"This is a game changer for our programs," MSUB golf coach Adam Buie is quoted as saying in the release. "It will allow us to still stay on top of our game during the winter off-season when it's next to impossible for us to play outside. This new addition will also help for recruiting and retaining top-level talent for both of our golf teams."