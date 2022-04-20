COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The men's and women's golf teams from Montana State Billings finished competition at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships Tuesday at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course.
MSUB's men were led by Dawson Strobel, who took sixth place individually with a three-round score of 218 (71-73-74). Tying for 12th place were Riley Kaercher and Riley Lawrence, who shot identical three-round scores of 223.
Two strokes behind was teammate Caleb Trost. Also competing for the Yellowjackets was Blake Finn, who took 25th with a three-round score of 245.
As a team, the Yellowjackets placed fourth with a cumulative score of 888 (302-283-303).
Western Washington's Aidan Thain broke the GNAC record for three-round score with a 199 (67-64-68) on his way to the title. The Vikings also claimed the team crown.
MSUB's women were led by Tierney Messmer, who took seventh with a two-round total of 156 (79-77). In 12th place was Kinsey Irvin, who shot a score of 162.
Jalen Wagner finished in 20th with a total of 172. Meilyn Armstrong finished in a tie for 22nd place with a 175 and Brennan Larson placed 24th with a 180.
As a team, the Jackets shot a two-round score of 663 (326-337) and took fourth place.
Elise Sumner of Western Washington won the tournament with a two-round score of 149 (76-73). The Vikings also claimed the team title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.