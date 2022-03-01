PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings guards Carrington Wiggins and Damen Thacker were both named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team on Tuesday.
Wiggins, a junior guard from Flint, Michigan, was a unanimous first-team selection while Thacker, a senior guard from Meridian, Idaho, was an honorable mention pick.
Wiggins was also chosen as the GNAC newcomer of the year.
“Our guards have been the backbone of our team all year, and it’s great to see them rewarded,” MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a press release.
Wiggins is leading MSUB at 17.5 points per game, and is the GNAC’s sixth-leading scorer and ranks 14th in the league in field goal shooting at 48.7%. Wiggins scored in double-figures in 24 out of 27 games, had eight 20-point outings, two 30-point games and was second in the conference with 473 total points.
Thacker, a transfer from Division I Idaho, is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 assists per game. He is also the fourth-best free throw shooter, at 85.2%, which is the 10th most-accurate single-season mark in program history.
MSU Billings opens the GNAC tournament on Thursday against Central Washington in the quarterfinal round at 6:15 p.m.. The tournament will be hosted by Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington.
