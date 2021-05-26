BILLINGS — Montana State Billings has hired Adam Buie to be its men's and women's golf coach, the Yellowjackets announced Wednesday.
Buie just finished his third season as the men's and women's golf coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, a school that, like MSUB, competes in NCAA Division II. He will replace Jeff Allen, who announced his resignation in April after three seasons as MSUB's golf coach.
“We are excited to welcome Adam Buie and his fiancé Marigayden Tippit to Billings and to our Yellowjacket family,” outgoing MSUB athletic director Krista Montague said in a press release. “We were very impressed with Coach Buie’s background, which largely consists of NCAA DII experience. With this I know Coach Buie will hit the ground running and continue to build on the recent success our golf program has enjoyed. His track record of successfully building college golf programs was exactly what we were looking for and what our student-athletes deserve."
Before UAM, Buie spent four years as the University of West Alabama's golf coach. The Denton, North Carolina, native also spent brief stints as the head coach at Lyon College (Arkansas) and Tusculum University (Tennessee), and he was an assistant coach at the University of North Carolina Pembroke.
Buie played golf at and graduated from North Carolina State.
“I would like to thank Krista Montague and the search committee for the amazing opportunity to be the new coach at MSU Billings,” Buie said in the press release. “My fiancé and I loved every minute that we were in Billings and felt right at home with the staff, people and town. I can’t wait to get started.”
