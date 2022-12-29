BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings basketball teams each made some notable history in their doubleheader against Central Washington on Thursday.
One team was much happier to make it than the other.
The Yellowjackets' men's hoops team improved to a 3-0 start in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the first time since the school joined the league for the 2007-08 season.
Meanwhile, the women — who had looked impressive for much of the year entering Thursday — were made to look back on what went wrong following the program's worst GNAC loss in nearly three years.
Here's a look back on MSUB's split against the Wildcats at Alterowitz Gym:
Shabazz and sturdy defense help push MSUB men to win
Following some midseason relaxation via the holiday break before league play kickstarted again Thursday, MSUB men's coach Mick Durham knew that his team's result against CWU was going to largely come down to the level of toughness it showed.
His squad's reply to the challenge he presented? Challenge accepted — and accomplished.
The Jackets held the Wildcats to just 3 for 19 on 3-pointers (including a 1 for 16 start) and got 15 points off the bench from guard Abdul Bah (all in the second half) in a 63-47 win, leading from wire-to-wire and notching a 3-0 start to GNAC play for the first time in program history in the process.
Bah, an offseason transfer from city rival Rocky Mountain College, was crucial in two MSUB (9-4 overall, 3-0 GNAC) runs after halftime — a 13-3 run out of the locker room to put the Jackets up by double digits and an 8-0 run in the final 10 minutes to ice the game.
But perhaps no one on the team exemplified MSUB's gritty mentality Thursday than senior forward Bilal Shabazz, who tallied a 10-point, 15-rebound double-double for his fourth one of the season and third in the past four games.
All thrown together, it now has MSUB creeping around at the top of the GNAC in the conference slate's early goings, a place and standard the team wants to keep hold of.
"Obviously, that Alaska sweep was a great weekend for us, but to come back and start the GNAC again (with a win) after Christmas is a nice statement," Durham said, referring to MSUB's wins at Alaska and Alaska Anchorage earlier in the month to start league play.
"Every game is big and each team is pretty much the same and even, so it's a GNAC battle every night. I'm proud of these guys, especially coming back off our break and being ready to go."
The Jackets' defensive positioning and movement was top-notch, forcing 16 turnovers from the CWU (4-8, 0-3) offense and scoring 16 points off of those takeaways.
The Wildcats didn't start a player over 6-foot-6, allowing Durham some creativity in lineups with his lanky roster. Sometimes, he'd go all-out with big men with 6-11 sophomore Emmanuel Ajanaku (eight points in 19 minutes) patrolling the middle. Other times, it was the 6-8 Shabazz playing a smaller five with the ability to stretch the floor, creating some poor matchups for CWU that the Jackets exploited.
And most importantly for MSUB, wherever Shabazz was placed on the floor, he executed his role well.
"It's just not playing with emotion; not getting too up, not getting too down," Shabazz said about handling the shifting roles. "It's being a good balance for our team, and whatever coach needs me to do, I'll do."
CWU women shoot lights-out to thump MSUB in rout
With MSUB and CWU sitting one-two in the GNAC women's basketball standings entering their showdown Thursday, the Jackets hoped a standout performance in Billings would make waves across the league.
That standout performance happened from one team — but it wasn't MSUB swinging the hammer.
CWU blitzed past MSUB in a 70-44 blowout, handing the Jackets their worst loss against league competition since an 80-33 defeat at Alaska Anchorage on Jan. 18, 2020.
The Wildcats (11-1, 3-0), who entered the game ranked No. 22 in the latest Women's Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll, dominated the Jackets (11-3, 2-1) in nearly every facet. But CWU's top highlights unquestionably came from a blistering 29-5 second quarter, a frame in which the visitors shot 66.7% from the field while conversely holding the hosts to just 13.3%.
"Central, they shot the ball really well early in the game and through the first half, and we didn't," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin said. "If I knew why that was going to happen, I obviously would've done things differently. But give them a lot of credit. We didn't play very well or coach really well tonight."
That second-quarter CWU surge was closed out via a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from near half court by sophomore guard Valerie Huerta, who finished with a game-high 18 points.
Meanwhile, there was a lid on the Jacket hoop from deep for nearly the entire night as MSUB went 2-for-20 shooting from 3-point range, including missing its first 18 long-range attempts.
"We didn't expect to play like this tonight, but it happened," Woodin said. "So our challenge tomorrow will be to regroup. ... Sometimes, the ball goes in a lot more frequently than it did tonight for us, and I don't think we can overthink this, we just need to move on from it."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.