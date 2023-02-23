BILLINGS — Postseason statuses are never quite set in stone until selection day comes, and both of Montana State Billings' basketball teams are building up their resumes until then.
With both squads (each ranked second in their league entering the game) favored record-wise against visiting Alaska, one team passed its test with ease to solidify that it belongs in the national tournament conversation.
The other, meanwhile, almost encountered disaster and gave the powers that be less of a reason to believe in it.
Still, even as they each went different directions in going about it, the Yellowjacket men (20-7 overall, 14-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) and women (23-5, 14-3) — both currently ranked among their separate top eight in the NCAA Division II West Region rankings — swept the Nanooks on Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium in their penultimate regular-season GNAC games, with the separate finales coming when Alaska Anchorage visits on Saturday.
Shabazz's go-ahead 3 allows Jackets to escape upset
Just a few days after a game-winning shot impacted it in the wrong ways, the MSUB men's team felt the euphoria of having a buzzer-beater go its direction.
The Jackets needed it, too.
Having let as much as a 13-point lead slip away to where Alaska led it with less than eight seconds to play, senior forward Bilal Shabazz — as he has all season as arguably its most important player — stepped up when MSUB needed him most.
Shabazz took an inbounds pass at midcourt, created enough separation to get a go-ahead 3-pointer off and drain it with 1.7 seconds to play, making the vital bucket to give the Jackets a 60-59 win by the skin of their teeth.
The Nanooks (11-14, 6-11), who had to go the length of the floor for a game-winner out of a series of timeouts, managed to get a long inbounds pass in forward Jaycson Bereal, Jr.'s hands for a 35-foot prayer. The shot went offline and MSUB avoided dropping its third straight at a time when it absolutely couldn't afford to do so.
"The play was originally drew up for (Carrington Wiggins)," Shabazz said of the moments leading to the final three of his team-high 19 points. "They were denying him, and that's usually what teams do at the end because he's our best scorer. So I just knew once I caught the ball, I was going to shoot it. It's one of my last home games, so I'm ready to go all the time."
The Jackets, who are ranked No. 5 in the West Region — a critical determining factor if they are to need an at-large berth to next month's NCAA D-II Tournament — risked potentially slipping down the pecking order if they lost to a Nanook team that'd been toiling near the bottom of the GNAC standings for much of the season.
And after leading wire-to-wire up until the final 10 seconds, they almost did lose.
Alaska's only time it was ahead the entire game came as part of a wild sequence when guard Bryan Nguyen (game-high 23 points) knocked down a 3 with 24 seconds left to tie the game, then stole the ball on his next defensive possession before giving the Nanooks the lead on a breakaway fastbreak layup.
But Shabazz, who went 7-for-8 shooting from the field and posted his ninth double-double of the season by tallying 10 rebounds with it, didn't let the late-game hijinks phase him, and MSUB (and former Alaska) coach Mick Durham was glad that was the case.
Plus, thanks to Central Washington upsetting first-place Saint Martin's on Thursday night, the clutch moment also meant that the Jackets will win at least a share of the GNAC regular-season crown if they beat Anchorage this weekend.
"This is what we've been through," Durham said. "We've been in a lot of close games and you need big shots, and it's not (Shabazz's) first big shot this year. Kid made a hell of a play."
MSUB women fire away, do little things well in blowout win
Perhaps MSUB's women's hoops team just needed a way to vent after an 11-game winning streak was snapped last weekend when it lost at Simon Fraser.
Knocking down a season-high 14 3s in an 83-58 rout over Alaska? That just might do the trick.
Ranked No. 4 in the West Region, the Jackets got over a slow start with efficient basketball in the victory over the last-place Nanooks (4-20, 1-16), only turning the ball over seven times while crashing the offensive glass with great success (20 offensive rebounds) as they recovered right away from their setback suffered Saturday in Canada.
Faced with a zone defense for much of the evening, coach Kevin Woodin's squad shot a season-high 36 triples in response, though it was the Jackets' overall offensive cohesion beyond just chucking up (and sinking) a lot of long bombs that pleased him.
"Outside shooting isn't the only way to attack a zone, we have to be better off the dribble and move the ball inside-out," Woodin said. "And I thought we did that ... if you can find the extra shot opportunities like that, that's going to benefit us."
Fort Benton native Aspen Giese led all scorers with 18 points to continue what's been a hot stretch for her. The sophomore guard had a career high 25 points and made the game winning 3 in overtime in a win last week over reigning national runner-up Western Washington.
Her four 3s were only bettered on the team by Billings West grad Shayla Montague's five, though Giese had a more well-rounded night as she pulled down seven rebounds and dished out four assists to go along with it. Alaska forward Emma Wass, a Manhattan alum, finished with six points and four rebounds.
The Nanooks were squared up at 18 with the Jackets at the end of the first quarter and were only down 38-30 at halftime, threatening to keep a competitive game going like when MSUB visited Fairbanks and had to fend off a 67-61 scare back on Nov. 28.
But the aim to get right back on track after the Jackets' unbeaten start to 2023 ended was of critical importance to the roster, Giese said, and MSUB did just that Thursday.
"I think these practices this last week have really been tough and we've been working really hard, and I think we showed that today," Giese said. "Maybe not in the first half, but I thought we figured it out in the second half. (We're) just making sure that we battle through that adversity because we are going to be playing really strong opponents coming up."
