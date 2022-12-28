BILLINGS — Both of Montana State Billings' basketball teams will resume play following long holiday breaks this week, hosting Central Washington and Northwest Nazarene in doubleheaders on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at Alterowitz Gym.
The Yellowjackets will return to Great Northwest Athletic Conference play with the matchups, with both the men's and women's teams currently sitting unbeaten at 2-0 in league play as each team picked up wins at Alaska and Alaska Anchorage earlier in the year.
The women's team (11-2 overall, 2-0 GNAC) has largely been rolling, even without the presence of senior forward Taryn Shelley (15.4 points, 8.4 rebounds per game in 2021-22), who has been inactive thus far this season due to a lower body injury. MSUB maintained a seven-game winning streak before losing to Lubbock Christian (Texas) by a 60-58 margin Dec. 17 at a neutral-site Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas prior to the holiday break.
The Jacket men (8-4, 2-0) closed out their nonconference slate with a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic in Las Vegas, defeating Missouri S&T and losing to Angelo State (Texas). Coach Mick Durham's team is off to a 2-0 start in GNAC play for the first time since 2018-19, and it'll now be looking for a 3-0 start in the league for the first time since the school joined the GNAC for the 2007-08 season.
MSUB's doubleheader with Central Washington on Thursday is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. for the men and 7:30 p.m. for the women, while the Saturday doubleheader with Northwest Nazarene is scheduled for a 2 p.m. tipoff for the men and a 4:15 p.m. start for the women.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.