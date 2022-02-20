SPOKANE, Wash. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track team’s regular-season wraps up with the Great Northwest Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Podium here starting on Monday.
The 2022 GNAC Indoor Track and Field Championships will be the first iteration of the conference championships since the 2020 season, as the 2021 season’s championship was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both MSUB teams are looking to improve on their 10th-place showings from that year.
“I’m just excited that we get to go compete,” MSUB coach Jonathan Woehl said in a school press release. “Basically everyone we are taking to conference has a chance to score points individually or on a relay, and that hasn’t always been the case for our team. In all the events we do, we have people contributing. That’s not a normal thing across all programs, so I think that’s what’s going to make for a good team performance. Hopefully we’ll surprise some people.”
